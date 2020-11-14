Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 70,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 10,205 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 51,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Discovery by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 111,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 30,310 shares during the period. 38.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DISCA stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $33.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Discovery from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Discovery from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.73.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

