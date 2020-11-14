Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,818 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Kinross Gold by 7,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,080 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. CSFB set a $10.50 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James set a $14.00 price objective on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.02.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

