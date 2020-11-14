Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes $245,000 Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 48.9% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $166.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.72 and a 200-day moving average of $149.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.08. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $76.50 and a 52-week high of $179.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.23 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 55.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMG shares. Berenberg Bank raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.75.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG)

