Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes $249,000 Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its position in Ball by 65.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Ball by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 148.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $324,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $610,532.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,416,996.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,333 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,949 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BLL opened at $94.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.45. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ball from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

