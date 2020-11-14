Park Avenue Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,454,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,556 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth about $232,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 35,000 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total transaction of $6,075,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $161.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $180.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.06.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $957.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.68 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTWO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

