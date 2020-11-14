Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 502 Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,107 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,949 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $131,367,000 after buying an additional 179,638 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,538 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,510,000. PGGM Investments increased its position in Seagate Technology by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 609,147 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,489,000 after purchasing an additional 102,955 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,189 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of STX stock opened at $54.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day moving average of $48.91. Seagate Technology plc has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $64.17. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.89%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $367,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 56,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $2,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,698 shares of company stock worth $4,020,593. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. 140166 reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.