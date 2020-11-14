Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $252,000 in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 4.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,303,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,648,000 after buying an additional 550,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,330,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,766,000 after acquiring an additional 65,712 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,495,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,239,000 after acquiring an additional 632,964 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% during the third quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 7,059,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,707,000 after purchasing an additional 117,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,882,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,573,000 after purchasing an additional 26,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLB. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.03.

NYSE:SLB opened at $18.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average of $17.87. The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In related news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,271.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

