Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $255,000 in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,433 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter worth $35,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mimecast by 30.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 34,783 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mimecast stock opened at $43.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.25, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.29. Mimecast Limited has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $54.40.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $122.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MIME. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mimecast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James upgraded Mimecast to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mimecast from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Mimecast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.53.

In other Mimecast news, SVP Alex E.T. Bender sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.14, for a total value of $161,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,404.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $1,598,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,115,595 shares in the company, valued at $50,949,223.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,280 shares of company stock valued at $8,255,642. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

