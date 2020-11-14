Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 5,722 Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 91.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 821,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,520,000 after acquiring an additional 393,101 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Big Lots by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 410,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,258,000 after purchasing an additional 248,100 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,804,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,102,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,284,000 after buying an additional 222,534 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth $9,274,000.
Shares of BIG stock opened at $47.46 on Friday. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.81.
Several brokerages have issued reports on BIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Big Lots from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.08.
Big Lots Profile
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.
