Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 5,722 Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 91.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 821,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,520,000 after acquiring an additional 393,101 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Big Lots by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 410,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,258,000 after purchasing an additional 248,100 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,804,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,102,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,284,000 after buying an additional 222,534 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth $9,274,000.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $47.46 on Friday. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.81.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.05. Big Lots had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Big Lots’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Big Lots from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

