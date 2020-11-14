3,561 Shares in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 142.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ AIA opened at $80.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.73. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $46.01 and a 12-month high of $82.08.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

