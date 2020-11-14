CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Holdings Lifted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CMC Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the second quarter worth $90,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 30.3% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in CMC Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

In other CMC Materials news, Director William P. Noglows sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $1,453,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,433.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP opened at $135.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.00. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.26 and a 52 week high of $174.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 1.23.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.23. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.19%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCMP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. CL King increased their price objective on CMC Materials from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.78.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Materials segment. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

