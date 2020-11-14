Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 42.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Booking by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,052.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,128.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,741.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,697.04. The stock has a market cap of $84.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.83, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by ($3.71). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $45.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BKNG. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,085.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,838.52.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

