Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $259,000 in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 8.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,939,000 after buying an additional 125,086 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,461,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,672,000 after purchasing an additional 668,852 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,432,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,860,000 after purchasing an additional 375,898 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 15.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 496,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,803,000 after purchasing an additional 65,101 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 596.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 195,036 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

RCII opened at $33.02 on Friday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.83 and its 200 day moving average is $28.29.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 6th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Loop Capital cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.