3,148 Shares in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of The Toro by 73.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in The Toro by 14.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 153,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,845,000 after buying an additional 18,810 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in The Toro by 121.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Toro in the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in The Toro by 29.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 473,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,777,000 after buying an additional 108,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $87.10 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $90.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 1,996 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $163,811.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,220.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 8,383 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $673,825.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,145 shares of company stock worth $8,783,617 in the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Colliers Secur. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

