Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,333 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,833.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 58.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $792,500.00. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $4,480,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,478 shares in the company, valued at $10,876,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 280,487 shares of company stock worth $9,870,452 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DAL opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average of $28.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $62.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

