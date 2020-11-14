Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $266,000 in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXAS. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.6% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth about $260,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.2% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 764,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,891,000 after buying an additional 106,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,724.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $122.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.52 and a beta of 1.87. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $141.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.09 and a 200 day moving average of $91.32.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

In related news, insider Torsten Hoof sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $676,143.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,386.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 27,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $2,839,858.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 936,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,989,175.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,536 shares of company stock valued at $9,337,914. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

