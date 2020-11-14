Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 116 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,893,000 after purchasing an additional 56,025 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 291,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,346,000 after purchasing an additional 34,659 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on IQVIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.78.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $173.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.83. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 191.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.45. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $180.77.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $11,750,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 721,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,596,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

