GWM Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,269,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,987,000 after buying an additional 112,405 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,867,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,085,000 after buying an additional 11,687 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,961,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,627,000 after buying an additional 482,982 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,118,000 after buying an additional 612,052 shares during the period. Finally, Central Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Central Securities Corp now owns 960,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,798,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rayonier alerts:

In other news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,268.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 1,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $43,379.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,322.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,468 shares of company stock worth $448,379. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RYN. Citigroup cut shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Rayonier from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th.

NYSE RYN opened at $27.32 on Friday. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.96 and a 52 week high of $33.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.19.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 1.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.78%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of June 30, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.