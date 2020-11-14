GWM Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,246 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Albemarle by 2.2% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 98,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 45,837 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,125,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,506,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $122.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $122.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.80. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $746.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $5,901,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,313,791.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $1,726,709.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,249.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. HSBC upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Vertical Research downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Albemarle from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Albemarle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.04.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

