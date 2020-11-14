GWM Advisors LLC Makes New $293,000 Investment in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,258,000 after acquiring an additional 908,747 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 277.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,677 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,411,000 after acquiring an additional 84,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 890,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,834,000 after acquiring an additional 62,521 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 717,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,303,000 after acquiring an additional 428,170 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $114.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.09. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $168.13.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RGA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.63.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

