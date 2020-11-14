BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 200.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,505 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in AAON were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 71.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 66.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the second quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in AAON by 12.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,235. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAON shares. BidaskClub raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. AAON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

AAON opened at $65.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.43. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $69.41.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $134.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.76 million. AAON had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal and water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

