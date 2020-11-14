BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 9,950 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 115.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,542 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 97.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSOD shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $40.90 on Friday. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $64.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.02 and a 200 day moving average of $36.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -80.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%. The company had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

