BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $689,000 Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 27.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 10.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,473,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,624,000 after purchasing an additional 140,993 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 7.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,203,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,364,000 after buying an additional 78,377 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 14.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 793,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,879,000 after buying an additional 102,790 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 16.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 696,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,694,000 after buying an additional 98,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 602,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,443,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $114.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $114.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.48.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.83 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 41.70%.

In related news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total transaction of $488,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,350.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $553,192.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,377.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Longbow Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Lincoln Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

