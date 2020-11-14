Comerica Bank Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of Group 1 Automotive worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $120,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPI opened at $117.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.23. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.25 and a 12-month high of $136.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.83.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $6.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GPI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.96.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

