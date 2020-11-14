Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Kennametal by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 77,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 31,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 3.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Kennametal by 12.2% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMT shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kennametal from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays cut shares of Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kennametal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

Shares of KMT stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. Kennametal Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $38.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average of $28.92.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $400.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

