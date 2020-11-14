BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 14,077 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,077 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 2,187.5% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

In other TG Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 158,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $4,093,182.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGTX opened at $29.46 on Friday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.32). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135,198.03% and a negative return on equity of 384.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TGTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and multiple sclerosis (MS). The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.