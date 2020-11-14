BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $704,000 Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 216.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,873 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,072,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,846,000 after buying an additional 11,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,232,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,690,000 after purchasing an additional 59,094 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 16.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,055,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,269,000 after purchasing an additional 152,773 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at about $37,262,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at about $17,835,000. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on National Fuel Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.06.

Shares of NFG opened at $41.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.90.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $287.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.74 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

