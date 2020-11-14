RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in RLI were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter valued at $514,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of RLI by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of RLI by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RLI by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of RLI by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RLI opened at $100.04 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $66.02 and a 1-year high of $103.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.42.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.52. RLI had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. This is an increase from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RLI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, October 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on RLI from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded RLI from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on RLI in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. RLI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $114,941.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

