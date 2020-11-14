Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth $226,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 579.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 10,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 15.2% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson purchased 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.46 per share, with a total value of $100,567.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,469 shares in the company, valued at $100,567.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.25 per share, with a total value of $65,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,502.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,469 shares of company stock valued at $577,308. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $86.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.40. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $88.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.39.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $494.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.79.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

