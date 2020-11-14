Comerica Bank Sells 33,665 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 33,665 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 35.6% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Guggenheim upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $51.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.39.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.02 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

