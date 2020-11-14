Comerica Bank Sells 479 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 93,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 20,518 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 9.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth $956,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $72.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.89, a PEG ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.58 and its 200 day moving average is $58.60. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Longbow Research lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.13.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 71,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $5,199,152.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $305,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 477,881 shares of company stock worth $31,840,733. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

