Comerica Bank Has $2.36 Million Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 215,676 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 11,786.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.09.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $331,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,614.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $12.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.04.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.75 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

