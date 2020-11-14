Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 363.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $45.65 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $59.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.42.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.33). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.02%. Equities analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is 30.91%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

