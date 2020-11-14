Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Cirrus Logic worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 175.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 14.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,539,000 after purchasing an additional 63,909 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 9.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 4.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth about $886,000. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 70,317 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $5,043,135.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,827,567.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 9,034 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $649,996.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,382.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,976 shares of company stock worth $6,035,040. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $77.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.24. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.04 and a 52-week high of $91.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.18 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. 140166 lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Colliers Secur. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

