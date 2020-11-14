Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Reaches New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $28.80 and last traded at $27.18, with a volume of 66719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.77.

The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 1.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on Celsius from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Celsius currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

In related news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 720,784 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $11,027,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,530,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,363.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 5,364.5% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 692,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,725,000 after acquiring an additional 679,735 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the second quarter worth approximately $6,497,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 13.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 51,298 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the third quarter worth approximately $9,498,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 23.9% during the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 354,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 68,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.70. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 814.70 and a beta of 1.72.

About Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

