Comerica Bank Sells 598 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,468 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 96.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,271,686 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $176,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,232 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 394.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,973 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $57,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,907 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 469.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 897,299 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,023,000 after purchasing an additional 739,689 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 121.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 637,564 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,304,000 after purchasing an additional 349,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 600,701 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $24,785,000 after purchasing an additional 87,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $50.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.12. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $63.29.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $12,992,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Lauren R. Hobart sold 51,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $2,773,057.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 204,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,134,716.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 547,736 shares of company stock worth $30,365,146 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DKS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

