Comerica Bank Sells 362 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Energizer worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 33.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 33.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $53.84. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.30.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.22). Energizer had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Energizer from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energizer in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.36.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

