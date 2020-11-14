Comerica Bank Reduces Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,878 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of New York Community Bancorp worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $110,000. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $8.67 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $12.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average of $9.49.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.31%.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.