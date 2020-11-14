Comerica Bank Sells 1,280 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Douglas Emmett worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEI opened at $30.49 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $45.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.41). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $216.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan bought 39,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $997,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,735,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,435,644.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan bought 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $78,804.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,735,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,316,785.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DEI shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

