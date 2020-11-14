Garner Asset Management Corp Buys 121 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,661 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.5% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 230.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 453,427 shares of company stock valued at $99,761,977. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Summit Insights lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.46.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $216.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $1,636.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

