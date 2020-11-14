Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Invests $61,000 in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth $2,733,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the first quarter worth $147,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth $1,009,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth $252,000. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WKHS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

NASDAQ WKHS opened at $19.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.55. Workhorse Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.67). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry Demott sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $1,307,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,163.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $61,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,682.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,869 shares of company stock valued at $6,336,206. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

