Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,624 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.1% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 464,788 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $97,759,000 after acquiring an additional 29,074 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 850,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $178,781,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,396,757 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $503,834,000 after acquiring an additional 31,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,509,927.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 453,427 shares of company stock worth $99,761,977. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $216.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1,636.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.46.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.