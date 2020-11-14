Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Cut by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,254 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,211 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 19,241 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,266 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 91,214 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 453,427 shares of company stock valued at $99,761,977 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.46.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $216.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.78 and a 200-day moving average of $202.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,636.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

