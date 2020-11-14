20,234 Shares in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in LKQ by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 264,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 42,084 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in LKQ by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 313,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,203,000 after purchasing an additional 144,172 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth $1,414,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in LKQ by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in LKQ by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 334,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 80,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $36.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.73. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $38.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day moving average is $28.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on LKQ. ValuEngine cut shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.86.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

