Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 336.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.0% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 164,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 39.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 14,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 20.5% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 111,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $16.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average is $8.87. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.10.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GT. Nomura lowered shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.40.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

