WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires Shares of 54,050 Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 15.6% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 100.0% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 59.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

HTGC stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.10. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.48.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.78%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HTGC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Compass Point raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.25 to $12.75 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.03.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.