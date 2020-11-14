Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is USS Investment Management Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,396,757 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 31,531 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.9% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $503,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,211 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,387,000 after buying an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 19,241 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,266 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 91,214 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 453,427 shares of company stock worth $99,761,977 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT opened at $216.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,636.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $243.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.46.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

