Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $178.78 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.3% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $178,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $216.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,636.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.46.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 453,427 shares of company stock valued at $99,761,977 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

