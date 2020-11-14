iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 219.0% during the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 718,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,437,000 after purchasing an additional 493,170 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,087,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 197,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,236,000 after purchasing an additional 61,050 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 200.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 59,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 455,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,523,000 after purchasing an additional 34,722 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:AAXJ opened at $84.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a one year low of $52.95 and a one year high of $86.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.70.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

