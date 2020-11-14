Piper Sandler Weighs in on RingCentral, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of RingCentral in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish anticipates that the software maker will earn ($0.79) per share for the year.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RNG. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on RingCentral in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.48.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $297.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.12. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $134.85 and a 52-week high of $317.84. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of -260.60 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 12,369 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.76, for a total value of $3,831,421.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,225,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 482 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total transaction of $141,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,069,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 186,034 shares of company stock worth $52,620,952. 11.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,240,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,063,532,000 after buying an additional 51,320 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 3.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,105,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,402,116,000 after purchasing an additional 163,060 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in RingCentral by 19.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 526,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,652,000 after acquiring an additional 84,958 shares in the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 9.5% during the second quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 450,228 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,319,000 after purchasing an additional 39,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 693.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 417,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,097,000 after purchasing an additional 364,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

